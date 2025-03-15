Titans Receive Low Mark For LB Signing
The Tennessee Titans upgraded their linebacker corps by signing former Denver Broncos player Cody Barton to a three-year deal worth $21 million.
Barton, 28, had bounced around the league with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Broncos, but he hopes to make a home with the Titans.
While the deal gives the Titans a starter on defense, not everyone was a fan of the move.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame didn't like the signing, giving the Titans a "C+" for the move.
"The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick for a reason. They were, in a word, atrocious," Verdarame writes.
"Tennessee is hoping to turn the proverbial corner this offseason by adding talent. Things got off to a bizarre start Monday when the Titans agreed to give $82 million to Dan Moore as their new left tackle, but took a more sensible approach by agreeing to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with Cody Barton.
"Barton, 28, played in 17 games last season and amassed 106 tackles and two interceptions with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery as well."
While Verdarame doesn't knock the signing itself, the move doesn't move the needle too much. It feels like an equal replacement for Kenneth Murray Jr., whom the team traded to the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the week.
Simply put, the Titans are in need of some change. They were the NFL's worst team last season, which means they need new players to try and make things different. Barton doesn't take the team from zero to hero, but he can be part of the solution. If he and a few other players can bring their fresh energy and perform at a high level, the Titans have a chance to improve.
