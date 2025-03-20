Titans Sign Former Falcons LB
The Tennessee Titans are making another move in free agency by signing a veteran linebacker to the defense.
According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter to a deal. He spent the past three seasons with the Falcons after starting his career with the New York Giants.
Carter is the 10th player to sign with the Titans in free agency this offseason, joining Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen, Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson, Panthers punter Johnny Hekker and Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton.
The Titans continue to make changes to their defense this offseason. Tennessee traded linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, linebacker Harold Landry III signed with the New England Patriots after being released by the Titans. He'll be joined in New England by linebacker Jack Gibbens, who the Titans let walk in free agency.
Tennessee will head into next season with a new-look defense that still features stars like defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
