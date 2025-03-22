Titans May Stay in Basement Another Year
The Tennessee Titans finished dead last in the AFC South, and the entire league, for the 2024 season.
Their presence, along with fellow non-playoff participants in the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, has prompted Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay to place the Titans' AFC South division at the bottom of his divisional rankings.
"The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of a full-blown rebuild after Will Levis failed to develop into a serviceable NFL starter," Kay writes.
"The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick to use on a blue-chip prospect like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders — the top passers on the B/R Scouting Department's big board — and can make several other transformative selections when they are on the clock next month. Don't expect this team to seriously compete right away, however, as Tennessee projects to finish in the league's basement for the second consecutive season."
The Titans have a lot of fundamental issues that are plaguing the roster. It starts with poor decisions made from the past few drafts that have left the team not as talented as their competitors both inside and outside of the division.
This will likely leave the Titans still towards the bottom of the barrel in their division and the league for another year or two, but if Mike Borgonzi can attack the draft and build a promising rookie class, it could be the start of the team's ascent out of the doldrums of the AFC South.
Tennessee may not have as much trouble escaping last place in the AFC South as it would in other stronger divisions, but there is still a lot separating the Titans from the rest of their rivals.
The Titans and the rest of the league will participate in the NFL Draft from April 24-26.
