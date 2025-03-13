Titans Trade Number One Pick in New NFL Mock Draft
In a new NFL Mock Draft from The Associated Press, reporter Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has the Tennessee Titans involved in a hypothetical Day One trade inside the top three selections.
In the predicted first round, the Titans swap picks with the Giants, moving down to the No. 3 spot as New York selects Cam Ward with the first overall NFL Draft pick.
After Cleveland selects blue-chip edge rusher Abdul Carter, the Titans are projected to pick Heisman Award winner Travis Hunter out of Colorado.
Heading into free agency, most believed the most pressing positional needs for the Titans were quarterback, tackle, edge, and receiver (but not necessarily in that order). Cornerback was widely considered an area of need for Tennessee, too, but few had the position slotted as a more urgent matter than the four above-mentioned roles.
However, there are two angles to consider.
First, the Titans signed offensive tackle Dan Moore to a four-year contract worth $82-million this week, taking an axe to Tennessee’s need to address its bookends. With that, the line ahead of the cornerback position became shorter with quarterback, edge, and receiver still in place.
Second, although many believe Hunter will play his best football on the defensive side of the ball, there’s a strong argument the two-way superstar is the best receiver in this year’s draft class. The Georgia native is the Biletnikoff winner, after all.
In the 2024-25 season, Hunter put together a staggering 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns while playing both ways. Should the Titans select Hunter, casting aside the fact he could be a plug-and-play star cornerback, Tennessee doesn’t have a dangerous weapon set to line up opposite Calvin Ridley.
Hypothetically, if the Titans added Hunter to its receiver corps, Nick Holz would feature two dynamic playmakers on the perimeter in Hunter and Ridley, the latter exceeding 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.
Should the Titans place Hunter at the cornerback position where, again, many believe he fits best at the NFL level, it would create an excellent upgrade to a crucial position, even if that role isn’t widely viewed as a vital need for the Titans this off-season.
It’s also true that Hunter could prove to be the most valuable player in the draft.
