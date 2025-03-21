Titans Reveal Jersey Numbers for New Signings
The Tennessee Titans have been busy making changes to the roster this offseason after a 3-14 finish in 2024.
Tennessee has had some notable departures and additions. Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter is the latest to sign with the Titans, joining Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton, Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen, Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods and former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.
The Titans have now released the jersey number assigments for their new free agency signings.
Here are the numbers:
3 - Johnny Hekker, P
10 - Brandon Allen, QB
11 - Van Jefferson, WR
25 - Xavier Woods, S
45- Dre'Mont Jones, OLB
50 - Cody Barton, LB
54 - Lorenzo Carter, LB
70 - Kevin Zeitler, OG
72 - Dan Moore Jr., OT
73 - Blake Hance, OL
The Titans have essentially been cleaning house on the roster this offseason, and likely aren't done with signing new players. The team will also be adding fresh talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be highlighted by Tennessee selecting quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
