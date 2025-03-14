Titans Re-Sign Veteran Center
The Tennessee Titans are fortifying the depth of their offensive line.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Corey Levin.
"Levin, who played in college at Chattanooga, has signed a new deal with the team that drafted in him the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft," Wyatt writes.
"Levin has played in 71 games for the Titans, with five starts, since 2017. He's had several stints with the squad, and also spent time on rosters with the Broncos, Bears, Patriots, Jets during his career."
Levin, 30, played in 10 games for the Titans this season with one start in Week 17 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He filled in during Week 9 when Lloyd Cushenberry III went down with an Achilles injury, and then sporadically appeared late in the year on offense.
Levin is expected to come back to the Titans as Cushenberry's backup again this season, where Tennessee looks to have a better offensive line.
Levin also has experience playing guard if needed, but the hope for the Titans is that veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed a one-year, $9 million contract after leaving the Detroit Lions, can be the long-term answer at that spot.
This signing is strictly for depth, but having a familiar face in the locker room and to the first-stringers could have a strong impact behind the scenes for the Titans.
