Will Levis Reacts to Titans New WR
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis didn't mask his feelings about Titans general manager Ran Carthon's latest free-agent acquisition.
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd agreed to terms on Monday with the Titans for one year and $4.5 million. Boyd will reunite with new Titans coach Brian Callahan, who was the Bengals offensive coordinator.
Levis now has another reliable receiver and he's ready to get to know Boyd.
During the 2023 season, Boyd had 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns. He has achieved impressive career statistics with the Bengals, ranking fourth in all-time receptions with 513 and seventh in receiving yards with 6,000.
Boyd joins a wide receiver group that includes Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Treylon Burks. In his nine starts last year, Levis threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He completed 58.4 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 84.2.
"I’m looking forward to getting the ball in the air more," Levis said on RG3 and The Ones. "I’m looking forward to throwing more on earlier downs. I’m looking forward to really learning to master the pass game because he’s been able to do that and teach it and see so many guys do it. I’m really hoping I can be another one of those guys for him. I know I have what it takes. I just got to put the pieces together.”
