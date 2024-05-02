Titans Draft Class Named Worst in AFC
NASHVILLE — In the world of NFL news, it's common to discuss draft grades early on, even though the newly drafted players haven't yet played for their new teams. However, there's one publication that isn't too impressed with the Tennessee Titans' recent draft picks.
It may seem too premature to make such judgments, but they've already done so. Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame ranked the Titans last in the AFC for their 2024 NFL Draft.
"Tennessee did a nice job picking up OT JC Latham in the first round to bolster its offensive line, but the rest of the draft was underwhelming," Sports Illustrated wrote. "The Titans gambled big on DT T’Vondre Sweat despite his off-field concerns, and then selected three linebackers as the rounds clicked off. Not enough upside."
Carthon addressed the team's decison to draft Sweat.
"We actually went down to visit with him and the family because we wanted to know more and spend time with not only him but see the family and people he surrounds himself with," Carthon said. "So, myself, Cally (Brian Callahan), Tracy Rocker and Anthony Robinson, we flew down to his hometown and spent the morning with him and his mom and his brother and his grandfather and really got to know him as a person and kind of what the expectations would be for us if he was here and kind of put that on the line. We had some tough conversations while we were there, not only tough conversations with him but tough conversations with his family in the room with the understanding that it's going to take all of us, just like it would be with any other player, just like it's going to be with JC (Latham)."
SI ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 14, the Houston Texans without a first-round pick at 10th, and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 5. The Pittsburgh Steelers had the best draft in the conference, according to Verderame.
The Titans start rookie minicamp May 10-12 at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
