Titans Three Biggest Needs After NFL Draft
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon said the work of rebuilding isn't done and a recent Sports Illustrated laid out some urgent needs for the roster.
Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame compiled a list of each NFL team's holes after the 2024 draft. They said the Titans' most important needs are at right tackle, inside linebacker, and safety. That makes sense, considering the Titan's offensive line was one of the worst in football last season.
"The Titans did a nice job with the roster this offseason, upgrading both sides of the ball. However, Dillon Radunz is a question mark at right tackle alongside Nicholas Petit-Frere," Sports Illustrated wrote. On defense, the inside linebacker combo of Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Gibbens doesn’t inspire confidence. Teams will try to exploit them repeatedly, especially in play-action situations."
Signing center Lloyd Cushenberry was a good choice and JC Latham seems poised to be the left tackle, but the Titans could use an upgrade at right tackle. The Titans also lost their leading tackler, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, in free agency to the rival Houston Texans.
The Titans bolstered their cornerback group with L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency but didn't do much when it comes to safety. Carthon said the team wasn't done after the draft and the Titans still have over $25,000,000 in effective cap space according to overthecap.com
"When you're a new regime, you want to get everybody in, everybody on the same footing," Carthon said on wanting to get players in before training camp. "Especially because a lot of these guys that are available, they haven't done anything since last season. So, we need to see them move around as opposed to just hoping that they're in shape. They're vets, and they will be, but there's a difference when you get them in your program, get them acclimated to how you're going to do things and how you want things done, so it's probably better to get them in sooner than later."
