Titans Two Biggest Moves Named Massive Question Marks
NASHVILLE — Assessing the Tennessee Titans' offseason moves several months before the season opener is a common practice as it is for every National Football League team but it's important to remember true grades won't be in until the 2024 season ends.
Sports Illustrated recently graded the offseason for the AFC South. The publication gave the team a grade that Titans fans might not like.
SI graded the Titans a C - , which was the lowest grade of the four teams. The premise of the low grade is the Titans overspent on free agent signings and reached in the draft on T'Vondre Sweat.
"Ridley is a good receiver who had 1,000 yards last year," Matt Verderame wrote. "The problem? Ridley was signed to a four-year deal worth $92 million including $46.9 million in guaranteed money. Ridley is already 29 years old and has only produced at a star level for one year of his career.
"Then there’s the Sneed trade. Sneed played at an All-Pro level for the Kansas City Chiefs last season despite not earning the accolades. However, Sneed was given a four-year, $76.4 million deal with a whopping $55 million guaranteed. That’s a lot of money for a corner learning a new system and dealing with a knee that caused concern throughout last season."
The Titans will be looking to turn their 2024 season into something successful after a year 2023 campaign. They'll be looking at Ridley and Sneed to help make that happen, but not everyone is sold it will help.
