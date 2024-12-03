Todd Bowles Gives Candid Update on Possibility of Increased Bucky Irving Workload
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Bucky Irving has had a banner couple of weeks. Indeed, the running back has racked up over 70 rush yards and one rushing touchdown in each of his last three games, including Sunday's overtime victory against the Carolina Panthers, where he rushed for a career-high of 152.
On Monday, Tampa head coach Todd Bowles gave a positive update on the rookie's future production within the team, especially as it relates to fellow running back Rachaad White.
"He's getting more comfortable with the offense," Bowles said. "The more comfortable he gets, the more you can give him, the more he can do. Like you said, both [Irving and White] are running well—we're happy with both of them. Bucky has a skill you can't teach—he can make people miss in the hole. He's tough on the inside. Rachaad had a big run at the end of the game, as well. Using them both together seems to be working out for us."
Bowles was alluding to White's 38-yard run that set the stage for kicker Chase McLaughlin's game-winning field goal.
Notably, Irving currently holds the highest rate of missed tackles in the league, a skill that has definitely helped the rookie make such standout plays. For this, Irving credits "those guys up front. I think I have to do something really nice for those guys for Christmas, because they're getting the job done. I really don't want to take all the credit. Like I said, we have to get more of those guys in here and give them the credit for getting the job done up front."
All that said, Irving sadly suffered a hip injury and was visibly limping following Sunday's contest. He claims to be feeling better, though, so we'll see what happens in this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.