Tom Brady Revealed His Remarkable Cheat Binders for NFL Broadcasting Job
NFL legend Tom Brady seems almost too prepared for his Fox Sports broadcasting debut on Sunday.
After a long offseason of the media hyping up Brady’s first season in the booth, the former New England Patriots quarterback will call Week 1’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. As the rookie joining the network’s No. 1 NFL broadcasting team, Brady may naturally feel some jitters ahead of his highly anticipated debut.
Yet, a closer look at Brady’s intense preparation for the job reveals that the 47-year-old has set himself up for as much success as possible.
Brady recently unveiled a vast collection of binders in his home that contain call sheets, scouting reports, player breakdowns, and all other football-related notes for every game he played during his 23-year NFL career.
“I basically kept every call sheet, scouting report from every game that I played by season in real time,” Brady said. “I think if I want to refer back to players or scheme or defense coordinators, you know, it’s all here… I’ll do the same thing as a broadcaster, I’m going to store information going into the season.”
“My first game back at Cleveland, which happens to be my first game as a broadcaster,” Brady said as he perused his 2016 binder. “These were notes that I did based on plays that I want to run. This is our final call sheet. There were about 95, and Josh [McDaniels] always hit plays in here from Bill [Belichick] because Bill always wanted to never like a high play count… Jordan Poyer, he’s in there. Demario Davis, beast.”
Brady signed a 10-year deal with Fox in 2022.