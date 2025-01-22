Tom Brady Compares Jayden Daniels to Tiger Woods Discussing Rookie QB's Confidence
One of the most impressive parts of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels's game is his poise. Seemingly unfazed even during the biggest moments, Daniels's confidence never seems to fade, regardless of the situation.
He's generated plenty of praise for his calm demeanor from football fans and media members, and the latest to weigh in was seven-time Super Bowl champion, and one of the most composed quarterbacks to ever play, Tom Brady.
During a recent episode of the Let's Go podcast, Brady explained how poise and confidence are traits that are difficult to measure. He sees both in Daniels, enough so that he boldly compared the Commanders QB to legendary golfer Tiger Woods.
"How do we really evaluate confidence? How do we evaluate poise? Because some people have it. The moments aren't too big for them. They look at the challenge and they think about, 'Man, this is gonna be amazing when we go out and beat these guys.' And other guys look at the challenge and go, 'Oh man, I really don't want to mess up.' And I think that fear of failure... keeps them from the ultimate confidence that they have in themselves, which allows them to grow to their maximum potential," said Brady, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
"So, even though Jayden Daniels is just a rookie, he has that poise and confidence. Imagine... a young Tiger Woods. He had never proven on the big stage that he was ready for those big moments in the Masters in '97, but he had proved that to himself in all those junior amateurs that he won, that he didn't care who he was playing. It was him versus him."
Although this is just Daniels's first season in the NFL, he operates like a seasoned veteran. Brady sees similarities to Woods in Washington's franchise quarterback, which is some major praise for any athlete to receive.
So far, the bright lights of the NFL playoffs haven't fazed him. Daniels will look to continue to keep a level head this weekend when the Commanders travel to Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. It'll be the franchise's first trip to the conference championship since the 1991 season, almost a full decade before Daniels was born.