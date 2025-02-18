Tom Brady Explains How Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Must Be Feeling After Super Bowl Loss
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to make history at Super Bowl LIX. Instead, they got blown out by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a loss that will likely sting for quite some time.
Tom Brady, who was on the call of that game for Fox, knows a thing or two about winning Super Bowls but he also knows what it's like to lose in them, as he suffered three losses in his 10 trips to the title game.
On Monday the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback shared a behind-the-scenes video of his day at the Super Bowl in New Orleans and at the end of it he talks about what it feels like the first few days after a loss in the Super Bowl.
"You just don't sleep for a couple of days," he said. "You think it's a nightmare, you really do. You're like, 'It didn't happen, I woke up, it was a bad dream' and then you're like ... it sinks in. And then ultimately, you get over it. I mean, acute pain, but then there's that chronic scar tissue of making it that far and then coming up short. Giants, Eagles. Especially when you're the better team. In all three Super Bowls we lost, we were the better team. Not that day, but..."
You have to think Mahomes and the Chiefs are experiencing those feelings right now, especially since they were so close to becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.