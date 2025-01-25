Tom Brady's Former Backup Reveals QB's Secret to Stay Warm During Cold Games
It's not easy playing football during the winter in Massachusetts, but as he always did—former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was able to find a way.
In a recent episode of the Lots to Say podcast, Matt Cassel—who served as Brady's backup in New England from 2005 to '08—revealed the GOAT's method to stay warm in the frigid temperatures.
"One of the tricks of the trade that I learned early on was from Tom Brady," Cassel explained. "We were in the locker room and it's gonna be a cold game. It's like 17° outside, little bit of wind, little bit of sleet, and I see him putting on like a half-wetsuit ... I've never seen it before."
"It is an absolute game-changer," the former backup QB—who adopted the trick himself—continued. "Because you put that on and it just—the heat is insulated inside your body and you don't feel the elements like you would if you just wore a normal type of cloth."
From that point on, Cassel wore a wetsuit in cold-weather games for the rest of his career—and even relayed the trick to his future teammates.
TB12 was always one step ahead.