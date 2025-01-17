Tom Brady's Agent Says Client Intends to Fulfill Length of 10-Year Contract With Fox
After debuting as a broadcaster in 2024, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady appears set to stick around for the foreseeable future.
Brady intends to fulfill the balance of his 10-year contract, his agent Don Yee told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal on Thursday.
"Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee told Fischer. “And this year was the first year of a long relationship.”
In May 2022 (while Brady was still an active player), Brady signed a 10-year contract with Fox worth an astounding $375 million. He debuted as a commentator this year, working alongside Kevin Burkhardt.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders—a position that had raised questions about Brady's future in the broadcast booth.