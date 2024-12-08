Tom Brady Offers Critical Assessment of Josh Allen After Bills QB Takes Huge Hit
As Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran toward the sideline against the Rams on Sunday, he was hit by linebacker Byron Young as he went out of bounds. Not surprisingly, roughing the passer was called.
While it's the referee's job to protect the quarterback in these types of situations, Allen is also known for making acrobatic plays as he nears the sideline. This can make it difficult for defenders to judge when to stop playing him.
Tom Brady seemed to understand that reality during his call of Bills-Rams, and sounded like he didn't think a flag should have been thrown:
"The problem I have with it is," he explained, "[Allen's] done such a good job at completing passes down the field in those situations, so if you're a Ram defender and he gets near the sideline, you gotta play football."
Brady also seemed to criticize the former All-Pro QB for leaving himself vulnerable to those types of hits:
"Josh has gotta do a good job at getting that ball out of his hand if he doesn't wanna take those hits," Brady said. "And I know they get the call, but it's just not the type of decision you're making if you're trying to be a quarterback that plays all these weeks. You know he's as tough as they come, but my view is: Get that ball out of your hands."
While Allen has had roughing the passer called on him 36 times in his NFL career, he hasn't missed a game due to injury since his rookie season back in 2018.