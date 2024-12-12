Tom Brady Reveals Current Wide Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With
Now approaching two years removed from his playing days and almost a full season into his broadcasting career, Tom Brady has been able to get an extensive, firsthand look at some of the top players across the NFL.
In his latest mailbag segment with the NFL on FOX he was asked, "Which current receiver, that [you] never played with, would [you] most want to throw to and why?"
"Great question," the greatest quarterback of all-time answered. "A couple tough choices out there. I know Ja'Marr Chase—what a year he's having, but I'm saying Justin Jefferson. He can do everything from any spot on the field. He goes deep, he goes short. Catch the ball, catch and run, touchdowns, third down. He's a ridiculous player."
He continued: "[Jefferson] reminds me so much of my former teammate and Viking Randy Moss. So if it comes down to choosing only one, he would be the one right now."
Brady and Moss set numerous NFL records during their time together with the Patriots, Moss's 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007 remain the most in a single season in NFL history, and Brady's 50 passing touchdowns broke a then-league record—a number that has since been shattered by Peyton Manning (55, 2013).
As for Jefferson, he's one of the top pass catchers in the NFL at just 25 years old, ammassing 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first five seasons. He's a three-time All-Pro and won the league's Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2022.
Now imagine if he had Brady throwing to him...