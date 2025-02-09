Tom Brady Shared Bill Belichick Wisdom With Players Before Calling First Super Bowl
Tom Brady will call his first Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs go for a Pat Riley-approved three-peat at Super Bowl LIX. Before today Brady had been to 10 Super Bowls as a player, so if anyone knows what players should expect at the big game, it's him.
During one of many pregame appearances on Fox ahead of the game, Brady described what players experienced on Super Bowl Sunday and ended it with some helpful advice from Bill Belichick about when players should be ready to go, which is probably important to know when you've got a guy capable of napping before the game.
"Well, at this point they've arrived at the stadium," explained Brady to Kevin Burkhardt. "The hays in the barn in terms of the preparation. Now it's just getting your mind right. This is the first time where it really starts to feel like a normal day. All season long this is kind of their routine, but this entire week, the last two weeks have been anything but normal. The players are in there settling in, getting their notes ready. Getting their pads on. They're all getting fired up. They're all going to run out here shortly to get their warmups in, but I also caution them. Don't waste all your energy in pregame warmups. You're going to have so much juice. It's a four hour and 15 minute game. That's so much longer than normal! And you don't want to lose it at the end. So pace yourself. Coach Belichick used to say be ready when the captains go out for hte coinflip. That's when you need to have your juice. That's when you need to be fired up and ready to go."
There you have it. Players should be ready to play right before the game. That's the wisdom that comes with a combined 13 Super Bowl victories.