Tommy DeVito’s Giants Teammates Had Perfect Two-Word Cheer As Media Swarmed QB
Tommy DeVito is getting the star treatment in New York, and his New York Giants teammates are noticing.
On Wednesday after the team practiced, New York's new starting quarterback was swarmed by the media in the locker room. As the press came up to him, his teammates began cheering, "Tommy Cutlets!"
DeVito started six games in 2023 and "Tommy Cutlets" became his widely-used nickname. The 26-year-old New Jersey native earned the nickname due to his Italian heritage and his admission that he liked eating his mom's chicken cutlets. It's safe to say he leaned into the nickname fully.
He went undrafted out of Illinois in 2023, but saw action in nine games for the Giants. In those contests, DeVito completed 64.0% of his passes for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. New York went 4-5 in the games he entered last season.
We'll see what Tommy Cutlets can cook up this season for the 2-8 Giants.