Tony Romo’s Line About Justin Fields After Huge TD Probably Bad News for Russell Wilson

The former Ohio State QB stepped up again Sunday.

Justin Fields has the Steelers off to a 3-0 start after their win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-0 on Sunday with a 20-10 victory at home over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers.

Fields is in his first year with his new team and was supposed to be the backup to Russell Wilson, but the veteran hasn't been able to play yet this season due to a lingering calf injury.

Fields, who spent his first three seasons with the Bears before being traded to Pittsburgh this past offseason, has made the most of his opportunity as a starter in Pittsburgh. He had Tony Romo gushing after his 55-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter that gave Pittsburgh a 10-point cushion:

Romo was clearly impressed with Fields's poise on that play and while his opinion obviously doesn't have any impact on who should start for the Steelers when Wilson is healthy, it's clear the former Ohio State QB is making a strong case to be the man in Pittsburgh.

