Tony Romo Says Cowboys Can 'Run the Table' After Thanksgiving Win vs. Chiefs
The Cowboys picked up a statement win on Thanksgiving, defeating the Chiefs, 31–28, in one of the most entertaining games of the 2025 NFL season. The victory sees Dallas improve to 6–5–1 on the year, and CBS’s Tony Romo thinks they’re destined to reach the playoffs based on their recent play.
With a matchup against the Lions looming, a game which will be critical for both teams, Romo said that a win against Detroit would open a path for the Cowboys to “run the table” and win all of their remaining games in the regular season. That would see them finish the season with a record of 11–5–1.
“Dallas just beat two teams that were in the Super Bowl last year... And now, there’s a real possibility––at the Lions is going to be the toughest game left, they can run the table,” Romo said on the CBS broadcast.
After the Week 14 clash in Detroit, the Cowboys will close out the season with matchups against the Vikings, Chargers, Commanders and Giants. If they’re able to stay hot and get past the Lions, it’s not unrealistic that they could enjoy a perfect run.
“They’ve got through murderer’s row, almost. Now at the Lions. And if they win that, who do you think is better than them?” Romo asked Jim Nantz after the game.
Dallas has won three straight games and are right back in the hunt for a playoff spot. It’s shaken off its slow start and is on the verge of potentially making a run, not only for the postseason, but perhaps even the division title.