Touching Mike Vrabel Interaction with Titans Center Resurfaces Following Patriots Hire
While the New England Patriots' new head coach Mike Vrabel is known for a tough, hard-nosed, "football guy" culture—he's also known for the strong relationships he's able to build with his players.
In a clip that resurfaced following his hire on Sunday, said relationships can be seen first-hand. After a 19-10 Titans win back in 2022, cameras caught a heartwarming interaction between the former Tennessee head coach and his center Ben Jones as he walked off the field.
The offensive lineman had just played through a grueling injury late in the contest to help the Titans secure the victory. Vrabel knew how hard he fought:
"I've never seen anything like it," he told Jones. "I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen anything like it. I love you like my f*** own, you hear me?"
Check out the clip here:
"I don't think people realize the toll that this game takes and what it can give you, but also what it can take away from you," Vrabel told the Tennessee media about Jones's sacrifice. "They put a lot in and they compete and it's violent. I've just really got a lot of respect for the majority of these guys that are finding ways no matter what each and every week. They're far less than 100%, during the game. Things come up and they get evaluated and you can just tell that it means a lot to them."
After a brutal 4-13 in 2024, the Patriots now bring in Vrabel with the hope he can re-establish a culture the franchise is looking for. The 49-year-old will be introduced as New England's next head coach at a press conference from Gillette Stadium on Monday afternoon.