Travis Hunter Details What It's Been Like Practicing As a Two-Way Player
Travis Hunter's first week of NFL training camp is in the books, and he spent his time going back-and-forth between the offense and the defense as he's preparing to become the first two-way star of the league's modern era.
Jaguars coach Liam Coen told reporters earlier in the week that the team wanted Hunter to spend some days focusing solely on either offense or defense, but that the rookie would have some "flip-flop" days where he would play both sides of the ball. On top of that, Hunter is learning the play books for both sides, too, and attending meetings on both sides.
Hunter opened up on Friday about how this process has been going for him. It definitely sounds stressful, but nothing Hunter isn't prepared to handle.
"I need to be able to process everything fast, quick," Hunter said, via ESPN. "When I'm on the defensive side, if the offense changes their strength, I've got to know what I'm doing right away. And if the offense changes the play, I got to know what I'm doing right away. So I like that we're starting off slow, getting me adjusted, making sure I know where I need to be on one side of the ball each day and then it [will] all come together.
"... We will [flip-flop days]. I just have to get to that point to where I understand both sides immediately."
Hunter also admitted it's been more challenging mentally than physically for him when working as a two-way player in NFL.
He's got a little bit of time before he makes his Jaguars debut, which is projected to be in the team's first preseason game against the Steelers on Aug. 9. Otherwise, the regular season begins on Sunday, Sept. 7 for Jacksonville. It's good the team is getting him prepared as early as they can.