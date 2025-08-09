Travis Hunter Was Fired Up Before Jaguars' First Preseason Game
Travis Hunter is ready to go.
As the No. 2 pick from the 2025 NFL draft warmed up prior to the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers, he turned to the camera and excitedly said, "Time to go to work."
Hunter's preseason debut is one of the most anticipated by a rookie in years. His ability to play regularly on both sides of the ball is something that hasn't been seen in the NFL in over 60 years. Hunter's debut will also give greater insight into how the Jaguars plan to use him on each side of the ball.
The Jaguars surrendered a lot to land Hunter during the draft. Jacksonville sent the Browns the fifth, 36th, and 126th overall picks in the 2025 draft, plus its 2026 first-rounder, in exchange for the No. 2 pick, plus the 104th and 200th overall selections. It was a lot to move up a few spots, but Hunter may prove worth the gamble.
The reigning Hesiman Trophy winner is set to finally make his NFL debut.