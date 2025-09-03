Where Travis Hunter Sits on Jaguars Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1
The Jaguars will open their 2025 season at home against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 7, at which point Travis Hunter will make his regular season debut in the NFL.
Jacksonville unveiled its first depth chart ahead of the Week 1 clash, and as anticipated, Hunter is listed as a two-way player heading into his rookie season. But it doesn't appear as if the Jaguars plan to deploy him as a starter on both sides. Not yet, at least.
Jaguars First Depth Chart of 2025 Season
On Jacksonville's first depth chart, Hunter is listed alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown as Jacksonville's starting wide receivers. On the other side of the ball, however, he was named a second string cornerback behind veteran DB Jourdan Lewis, who will start in the Jaguars' secondary opposite Tyson Campbell.
Hunter, of course, had 15 receiving touchdowns during his final college season at Colorado and racked up 96 receptions and 1,258 yards. On defense, he was a lockdown cornerback and had 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass defenses. He won the Heisman Trophy after his impressive two-way season.
Also of interest within Jacksonville's first depth chart, the team signaled its intention to roll with a running back tandem of Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, with both players sharing the starting role.