Travis Hunter Gets Key Status Update for Jaguars' Season Opener
Travis Hunter didn't suit up for the Jaguars' final two games of the preseason while dealing with an upper-body injury. He's expected to be ready to go for Jacksonville's season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7, however, according to general manager James Gladstone.
Hunter, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, is set to play on both sides of the ball during his rookie season in the NFL, logging snaps as both a wide receiver and a cornerback during the preseason. He returned to practice after having had been limited to individual workouts over the past couple of weeks.
Gladstone indicated that Hunter will play both sides of the ball in his NFL regular-season debut.
"There hasn't been any shift on that front," Gladstone said, via ESPN. "We expect him to be who we know him to be, and that's somebody who impacts both sides of the football. Can't wait to see that on Sundays. And one Monday night."
Kickoff for Jacksonville's first game of the year, and Hunter's debut, is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 7 at home at EverBank Stadium.