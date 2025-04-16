Travis Hunter Believes NFL Teams 'Don't Know What to Do' With Him As Two-Way Player
Colorado Buffaloes phenom Travis Hunter is entering the NFL draft as one of the most unique prospects in decades. Hunter comes into the league as a rare two-way star in the modern NFL era, capable of excelling as a wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter is so good at both positions that several analysts consider him the top receiver and corner in this year's draft class, and teams are divided on which position they prefer Hunter to play when he gets to the league.
Hunter is confident in his ability to continue playing on both sides of the football in the NFL, even if teams are still figuring out how they’d best use him on the field.
"It's a lot of teams that don't know what to do with me," Hunter told NBC Sports' Chris Simms. "They've seen me do it at the college level. Nobody actually thought I'd be able to do it at the college level, so everybody is amazed that I've done it for this long and I've done it at a high level. A lot of teams don't really know what they're going to do with me. I think first day in the building they're gonna see how much I can handle, and see what I can take in, and see how I perform."
It's not surprising that Hunter has faced doubts over his desire to play two positions in the NFL. After all, he played under coach Deion Sanders in college because Sanders gave him the opportunity to play on both sides of the football, unlike other college coaches.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who could face Hunter twice a year if the Cleveland Browns draft the Colorado star, expressed doubts about Hunter being able to play two positions full-time.
"It's going to be interesting to see how they do it, wherever he goes," Harbaugh said Tuesday. "But to say that you're going to be completely immersed in everything that there is to know on offense and everything there is to know on defense—I don't know if there's enough hours in the day for a player to be able to do that and have every detail locked down.
"You certainly can do it, I would think, on one side of the ball and then have some sort of a package on the other side of the ball, which is my guess is how the team will do it wherever he goes."
The team that does pick Hunter will have to figure this out though, as Hunter indicated in an interview with CBS Sports that he would quit football if he completely couldn't play at each position.
"It's never playing football again," Hunter said. "Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it."
How the team that picks Hunter next week decides to utilize him in the NFL will make for one of the more intriguing storylines during Hunter's rookie season.