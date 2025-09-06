Travis Hunter: Specifics of Jaguars' Week 1 Two-Way Plan for Travis Hunter Revealed
When the Jaguars drafted Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter in April, questions naturally swirled about how Jacksonville would use one of college football's unique modern talents.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars had a tentative answer.
Jacksonville will use Hunter as an "every-down wide receiver and situational corner," Schefter wrote in a Saturday evening social media post.
"The Jaguars plan to mix up Hunter's usage throughout the course of the season, sources said, but they believe there will be some weeks when the rookie can and will be deployed as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback," Schefter continued.
That arrangement would better resemble how the Buffaloes used Hunter, riding him to the tune of 15 receiving touchdowns and four interceptions during the 2024 season. Hunter's memorable campaign ended with Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy, Colorado's second.
Jacksonville is looking to overcome a 4-13 season in '24, its worst in three years.