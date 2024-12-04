Travis Kelce Calls Out Jason Kelce With Funny 'Tayvoodoo' Line About Chiefs’ Success
The Kansas City Chiefs improved to a sparkling 11-1 record after Week 13 as they continue to invent new ways to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
In their 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs luckily recovered a Raiders’ fumble on a botched snap. Before that, it was a miraculous blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos.
The Chiefs’ inevitability week after week has caused a viral “Tayvoodoo” theory to circulate on social media as a handful of superstitious fans believe Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, somehow has something to do with it.
Travis and Jason Kelce are well aware of the “Tayvoodoo” accusations and had a funny back-and-forth in their latest episode of New Heights.
“I kind of feel like you guys are the angels in the outfield,” Jason said, referencing the iconic sports movie. “There’s some unknown like—”
Jason started laughing, to which Travis said, “Here you go with this f---ing Tayvoodoo s--- again.”
Lest fans forget, Swift did do a touchdown gesture at one of her Eras Tour shows the night before Kelce found the end zone for his first score this season. Call it luck, manifestation, Tayvoodoo or whatever you want, but the Chiefs stay winning.