Travis Kelce Climbs NFL Record Books With First Quarter Reception From Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce added to his incredibly impressive Hall of Fame resume on Sunday.
In their afternoon contest vs. the Carolina Panthers, the 35-year-old hauled in a routine, 19-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the process, he passed Antonio Gates for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.
Here's a look at the play:
Kelce now trails only Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046) on the list. He currently sits 11,854 and counting—while also leading NFL history in receiving yards per game by a tight end with 70.
Kelce is also fifth on the list in career receiving touchdowns by a tight end (76), trailing Gates (116), Gonzalez (111), Rob Gronkowski (92), and Jimmy Graham (89). When he decides to hang it up, a gold jacket will certainly be waiting for him in Canton, Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame.