Travis Kelce’s Confident Quote on Patrick Mahomes Should Scare AFC Teams in Playoffs
Patrick Mahomes is already a three-time Super Bowl champion and widely viewed as the best quarterback in the NFL, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seen improvement from his quarterback this season.
While Mahomes went 15-1 as a starter this season, the Chiefs dealt with more obstacles than usual, often winning games late in the fourth quarter on unbelievable plays, like blocking the Broncos' field goal or a game-winning doinked field goal to beat the Chargers. Along with some luck, Mahomes helped his team win those games, even while dealing with worse protection at points of the season, areas Kelce credits as helping him become even better.
"I've seen Pat weather that storm and become better because of it," Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show. "When the team needs him the most he steps up in ways he hasn't before. It happens year in, year out, and it's so much fun to be on a team with him because he's always going to take the bull by the horns and be the most accountable, be the one that puts it on himself more than anybody else, and that's true leadership.
An even better Mahomes is a major threat to the rest of the AFC, even when the Chiefs don't appear as strong as they have in seasons past. Mahomes is always a threat in the postseason, having made the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons, and winning three of them. He's become one of the great quarterbacks in playoff history, and he's still in his prime. If he continues to step up, as Kelce has seen, he could very well already be lifting his fourth Lombardi Trophy in a month.