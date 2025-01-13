Travis Kelce Drops Perfect Fired-Up Taylor Swift Reference Ahead of Playoff Game
It's game week for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for their first playoff matchup this season, a divisional round clash against the Houston Texans.
Ahead of the game, Kelce perfectly quoted one of Taylor Swift's songs to describe how he's feeling leading into the game, saying on the Pat McAfee Show: "I'm fired up and I'm feeling 22 all over again, baby," Kelce said. "Let's go!"
Though Kelce is on the back end of his career at 35 years old, he and the Chiefs have had time to refresh thanks to earning a bye week as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Since the Chiefs clinched the top seed in their conference on Christmas Day in Week 17, their starters sat out Week 18 and have had a bye to rest and feel rejuvenated, like Kelce does.
Kelce is now gearing up toward facing the Texans, who they previously defeated 27-19 in December. While overlooked by many heading into the postseason, Kelce is looking forward to taking on what he sees as a strong Texans teams.
"I love going up against the best and Houston is one hell of a football team," Kelce told McAfee.
If Kelce scores a touchdown or the Chiefs pull away with the win over Houston, look to see Swift potentially at Arrowhead Stadium celebrating from the box.