Travis Kelce Fined for Obscene Gesture After First-Down Catch in Chiefs-Eagles
Travis Kelce is facing a five-figure fine for one of his, well, more interesting celebrations.
In the third quarter of the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 2, Kelce caught a pass on second down from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and moved the chains. To celebrate the 23-yard pickup, Kelce broke out the dance that was first popularized by former NBA player Sam Cassell.
Although Kelce wasn't flagged for the play during the game, the NFL didn't approve of the dance and fined him $14,491 on Saturday.
Does this mean the Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding budget has decreased by $14,491? Probably not.
So far this season, the NFL has fined players a total of $222,421 through two weeks for unsportsmanlike conduct. The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation.
Through two games this season, Kelce has registered six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He and the Chiefs, still looking for their first win of the year, head to MetLife Stadium in Week 3 for a matchup against the Giants on Sunday Night Football.
The game between the Chiefs and Giants kicks off Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.