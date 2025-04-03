Travis Kelce Found Awesome Way to Repurpose Old Multimillion Dollar Home
These days, Travis Kelce might be making a greater impact off the field than on it.
The future hall of fame Kansas City Chiefs tight end has made a generous multi-million dollar donation to the local Kansas City community. Kelce purchased a $3.3 million dollar house and plans to turn the home into a transitional living facility for homeless youth, Foster Love announced in March.
According to Foster Love, the home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms, game room, study area, garden, and patio among its features.
Kelce, who has spent his entire career with Kansas City, has been involved in multiple philanthropic endeavors for both Kansas City and his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He created the Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation in 2015, which aims to help underserved youth and hosts annual fundraisers in Kansas City and Cleveland. He has also supported and funded initiatives helping Kansas City youth explore careers in STEM, establishing after school activities, providing shelter to women, children, and pets affected by domestic violence along with multiple other causes.
“I love getting out here in the Kansas City community,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. “They show up for each other so much, and they do it with so much pride.”