Travis Kelce Gave Taylor Swift a Sweet Shoutout After Winning Karaoke Contest

On Thursday, Travis Kelce was recognized for something most NFL fans probably weren’t aware of: his singing skills. Or more specifically, his karaoke skills.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took the stage for a karaoke contest at the American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and he ended up winning the competition for his rendition of Whitesnake’s smash hit, “Here I Go Again.”

After Kelce’s epic performance, he gave his girlfriend Taylor Swift a heartfelt shoutout. 

“Taylor, this is for you,” Kelce said, pretending to cry into the mic.

It was the latest hilarious on-stage shenanigan for the three-time Super Bowl champion, who memorably served as a backup dancer during one of Swift’s Eras Tour concert shows in London.

Kelce and the Chiefs will open training camp next week as Kansas City looks to secure a three-peat this season while Swift continues the international leg of her tour.

