Travis Kelce Had Simple Message for Chiefs Fans After 'MNF' Win vs. Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 8-0 on the season following Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even when not playing at their best, the Chiefs have managed to remain undefeated in 2024, and with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, it's not out of the question that this team will only continue to improve.
After Monday's win, Travis Kelce sat down with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, who asked him about Kansas City's ability to consistently win despite not running up the score like they have in years past.
Kelce made clear that he feels those types of offensive outbursts are on the way for this year's team. He had a simple message for Chiefs fans who have been yearning for a strong showing from Patrick Mahomes and Co. after seeing a glimpse of their potential on Monday night.
"At least not yet, we're working on it. We're working on it," said Kelce. "Chiefs Kingdom just stick with us on offense, baby. We're gonna keep putting up touchdowns, man."
Kelce tied his career high in receptions on Monday night, hauling in 14 passes from Mahomes for 100 yards. The home win against the Bucs was the first time the Chiefs scored 30 points in a game this season. It was also the first time this year Mahomes threw for three or more touchdowns in a single game. Hopkins, in his second game with Kansas City, was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes.
With pieces starting to fall into place, the Chiefs seem to be ready to kick things into a higher gear, and Kelce is urging fans to keep their faith that the offense can return to its former dominance.