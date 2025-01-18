Travis Kelce Insists Chiefs Aren't Talking About Three-Peat Before Playoffs
History is on the line for the Kansas City Chiefs this postseason. While the Chiefs have already been the team most dominant team over the last five years, they could further cement themselves in NFL history by doing something no team has ever done—winning three Super Bowls in a row.
Several teams have come close to the elusive three-peat, and eight teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but no team has managed to take home the Lombardi trophy in three consecutive seasons.
Kanas City is three wins away from becoming the first team to do so, but tight end Travis Kelce insists that it is not on their minds heading into their first playoff game of the season against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
"I haven't heard anyone talk about anything three-peat, anything like that," Kelce told Chris Berman in a sit-down interview with ESPN. "We're focused on the Houston Texans right now. Anybody can get beat in the playoffs if you don't come in with the right mentality, the right mindset."
The Chiefs might not have recently talked about a three-peat as they focus on their upcoming matchup, but it has been brought up in the past.
"It (would be) legendary," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said last February of a three-peat, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. "No one's ever done it, and we knew it's legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys (who had gone back-to-back) about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that.
If anybody could pull off a three-peat, it's certainly Kansas City, who went 15-1 with their starters playing this season. The Chiefs find ways to win better than any other team this season, and it could serve them well this postseason.
Still, it will be far from easy. If Kansas City does beat the Texans, they will have a tough matchup against either a hot Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens team just to make the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have made four of the past five Super Bowls, and won three of those, but it's far from a guarantee they return or win it again.