Travis Kelce Is a Game Show Host Now
Do you ever worry that there's not enough Kelce in your life? You've got Jason Kelce in every other commercial and basically programming ESPN. There's Travis, Taylor Swift's pitchman boyfriend who also moonlights as a high profile professional football player. And on top of that there's Donna Kelce in magazines and on talks hows discussing how proud she is of both of her boys.
Now, finally, one of them is hosting a game show. Travis is the new host of Amazon Prime's Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?, which is a spin-off of the hit FOX show, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
Here's the trailer which clearly shows that no matter what happens with Swift, Kelce is a modern day Jeff Foxworthy.
According to a story on TODAY when the show was first announced back in August, Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? will stream in "over 240 countries and territories around the world." Which means after Travis Kelce draws people in, most of the world will learn that America's smartest person is a journeyman quarterback.
What? He went to Harvard!
The show will be available to stream on Oct. 16 as part of a block of all new game shows on Prime. In addition to Kelce, Colin Jost, Nick Cannon and JB Smoove will also host shows. The world may never be the same.