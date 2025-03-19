Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Loved Fan’s Question About NFL Players Snitching on Ex-Teams
Snitches don't get stitches in the NFL, at least not according to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.
The Kelce brothers fielded a great question from a football fan on the latest episode of New Heights this week regarding proper player etiquette after switching teams. The fan asked Travis and Jason whether there were any unwritten rules in the league on players going to new teams and tattling on their old teams' strategies and plans.
Travis has spent his entire career so far with the Kansas City Chiefs while Jason spent his with the Philadelphia Eagles, so they haven't necessarily spilled any organization secrets themselves.
Jason was the first to give his candid thoughts on the situation:
"I can tell you that everyone does this and this is absolutely something that happens in the NFL," Jason said. "Actually a lot of times you will see teams sign practice squad players one to two weeks before they play an opponent for this very reason. They want to get code words, they want to get information on no-huddle plays, coverage signals ... there's always information that they're trying to get out of players that have been in other organizations."
Travis chimed in with a funny anecdote from a Chiefs-Bears preseason game and had a similar refreshingly honest response, saying that most things were "fair game."
"You're gonna do whatever you have to do to win in your current situation," Travis said. "And if that's finding a tic here and there from your previous situation and helping out your teammates in that regard, you're going to f---ing do it man. ... If you hand over the entire playbook, I think that's a little weird, but if you're just talking ball and you're trying to give your guys a heads-up on an audible or something like that, I think that's all fair game."
Great question, and an equally great answer from the Kelce brothers.