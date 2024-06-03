Travis Kelce Laughs Off Jason Sudeikis’s Awkward Question About Taylor Swift
Among all the possible questions swirling around the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, a personal one about Travis Kelce remains particularly of interest to Swifties-turned-NFL fans.
Actor Jason Sudeikis popped a sassy variant of this very important question in a comedy skit during the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity fundraiser in Kansas City on Saturday.
Sudeikis, dressed in Chicago Bulls gear à la SNL’s “Bill Swerski’s Superfans” skit, asked the Chiefs tight end, “When are you going to make an honest woman out of [Taylor Swift]?”
Kelce just smiled and tried to laugh it off.
Sudeikis continued, “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore and, again, I know your kicker agrees with me. He gets it.”
The “Ted Lasso” star took a playful jab at Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s recent comments during a college commencement ceremony, when Butker said that being a “homemaker” is “one of the most important titles” a woman can have.
Swift, who has generated over $1 billion in revenue from her record-breaking Eras Tour, went public with her relationship with Kelce last September.
Earlier in the skit, comedians Robert Smigel and George Wendt also cracked a joke about Swift potentially paying for a new Chiefs stadium. This past season, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt received a failing grade on the NFLPA’s annual report card for his unwillingness to invest in team facilities, among other knocks.