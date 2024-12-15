SI

Travis Kelce Misses Key Early Play After Awkward Sideline Collision

The Chiefs' star was seen limping after this run-in.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Cleveland for a Week 14 matchup with the lowly Cleveland Browns. The two-time defending Super Bowl champs are looking to accomplish two things on Sunday—push their record to 13-1 with a win and not lose any key players to an injury.

They got a bit of a scare on their first possession when Travis Kelce was seen limping around after colliding with the chain gang along the the Chiefs' sideline following a catch. The tight end sat out the next play, a failed third-and-three for Kansas City, and the team had to then punt on fourth down.

Kelce was back in the lineup on Kansas City's second possession, much to the delight of Chiefs fans everywhere, and they were able to take an early 7-0 lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

