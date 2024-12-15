Travis Kelce Misses Key Early Play After Awkward Sideline Collision
The Kansas City Chiefs are in Cleveland for a Week 14 matchup with the lowly Cleveland Browns. The two-time defending Super Bowl champs are looking to accomplish two things on Sunday—push their record to 13-1 with a win and not lose any key players to an injury.
They got a bit of a scare on their first possession when Travis Kelce was seen limping around after colliding with the chain gang along the the Chiefs' sideline following a catch. The tight end sat out the next play, a failed third-and-three for Kansas City, and the team had to then punt on fourth down.
Here's that sideline moment:
Kelce was back in the lineup on Kansas City's second possession, much to the delight of Chiefs fans everywhere, and they were able to take an early 7-0 lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.
