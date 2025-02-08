Travis Kelce Named a Non-Taylor Swift Pop Star on 2016 List of Celebrity Crushes
In 2016, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—a 27-year-old coming off his first All-Pro season—couldn't have foreseen the twists and turns his life would take. Alex Smith was still his quarterback. He had one career playoff win to his name.
That year, the breakout star had some fun with SI, putting together a list of four celebrity crushes.
"I would have to go with Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba," Kelce said. "I'm gonna go with a childhood favorite, Christina Aguilera—that one's gonna get me in trouble. And one more—Blake Lively."
If only he knew.
Kelce is now dating musician Taylor Swift—an even bigger star than Aguilera, a worldwide phenomenon in her own right. Swift and Lively are longtime friends, although a recent TMZ report suggested a rift between the two.
He'll have a chance to boost his profile even more on Sunday, when the Chiefs can become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.