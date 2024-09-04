Travis Kelce Reflects on Pressure of Performing With Taylor Swift on Eras Tour
You would think that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is used to performing for large crowds.
After all, Arrowhead Stadium seats 76,416, and the structure is rarely anything other than filled to the brim.
However, Kelce's cameo in musician girlfriend Taylor Swift's June 23 concert in London was something else entirely—as the nine-time Pro Bowler told NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Tuesday.
"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," Kelce said. "She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success... I was just there not to screw anything up."
Kelce's assist to Swift came during "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," a No. 3 hit in the U.S. off of April's The Tortured Poets Department.
"I just didn't wanna drop her when I was carrying her on that stage," Kelce said. "That would've been the most embarrassing thing I could've ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part."