Travis Kelce Seen Having Words With Bills Fans While Leaving After Injury
Travis Kelce is unbothered by the Bills fans chirping him from the Highmark Stadium seat.
During the Chiefs’ big matchup with Buffalo in Week 9, the team’s star tight end left the field early for the locker room before halftime. Bills fans were letting Kelce have it, taunting him as he walked off. He put his hand to his ear in an “I can’t hear you” gesture and continued nodding like he loved it.
Video is below.
Before that happened, Kelce took a shot to the ribs from Bills safety Cole Bishop. The play came as Kelce attempted to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the end zone.
He appeared to be fine, but was likely going to the locker room early to get fully checked out. According to the Chiefs, Kelce cleared concussion protocol at halftime.
At the break, the Bills led the Chiefs 21-13, and Kelce only had one catch for 20 yards. He was coming off a season’s best performance against Washington on Monday night, during which he caught six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The future Hall of Famer entered Sunday’s matchup with 37 catches for 474 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The Bills are looking to get revenge on the Chiefs for a 32-29 loss in last season’s AFC Championship Game. Buffalo had plenty of chances to win that game, but came up short as the Chiefs reached their third consecutive Super Bowl.
We’ll see if Kelce and Co. can come out on top again in Week 9.