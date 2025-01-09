Travis Kelce Shared Funny Story of How He Passed Time During Chiefs' Delayed Flight
The Kansas City Chiefs were stuck on the runway Saturday night when trying to leave for their game vs. the Denver Broncos because of ice accumulation in the area. They were delayed for a few hours, but made it out on Saturday night in order to make it to Sunday's game.
Fans wondered if tight end Travis Kelce would share stories on his podcast New Heights about what happened on the plane during those hours. But, he admitted he was asleep for three hours during it. He missed all the fun festivities.
"When I get on these planes, I eat my Chick-Fil-A, and I f------ recline my seat, and I put on my headphones and I'm out," Kelce said. "I could sleep at a f------ rock concert, it doesn't matter where I'm at. ... I was out for about three hours on the runway while everybody was kicking it, having a grand ol' time. I heard some o-linemen were wrestling. I heard everybody telling war stories and having a good ol' time.
"I woke up as the plane was taking off, and I was like 'What the f---? It feels like I've been asleep for forever.' I looked at the time, and I'm just like 'Where the f---? What just happened?'"
Kelce said he's worried some of his teammates captured some pictures or videos of him passed out on the plane, but it doesn't seem like any of them have shared those.
Kelce, like the majority of the starters, rested in Sunday's blowout 38–0 loss to the Broncos since the Chiefs are preparing to play in the divisional round of the playoffs thanks to their first round bye.