Travis Kelce Shared Priceless Moment With Taylor Swift on Stage at Eras Tour in London
Two of America’s biggest superstars shared the stage for the first time on Sunday night in a surprise twist that left 89,000 Eras Tour concert-goers in shambles.
In one of the more head-turning moments of the NFL offseason, Travis Kelce went undercover as one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers during her “Tortured Poets Department” set of the Eras Tour in Wembley Stadium.
In the lead-up to Swift’s performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce, dressed in a suit and a top hat, carried his girlfriend to a couch on stage as part of the act.
Kelce has attended three consecutive nights of the Eras Tour in London starting from June 21 and has frequented several of Swift’s concerts in the past, but this is the first time the Chiefs tight end has actually gotten up on stage with her.
Kelce’s brother, Jason, was also seen attending the concert in London this past weekend with countless friendship bracelets draped around his arms.
"I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce said of Swift’s international slate back in April. “I played in Wembley once, and I don't even think we filled that thing all the way up.”
Swift will perform three Wembley shows in June and five in August as part of her ongoing tour. Kelce has a little less than a month before Chiefs training camp begins on July 21.