Travis Kelce Shares Special, Never-Before-Seen Photos of Taylor Swift on Instagram
It's a cruel summer for the haters who loathe to see Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift being happy together.
On Thursday, Kelce and Swift's relationship hit a new milestone when the Kansas City Chiefs star decided to post Swift on the grid—for the first time ever. Years since the pair were first publicly spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, it feels surreal that Swift hasn't yet appeared in any of Kelce's Instagram posts.
But that changed this week, and what a day it was for all the Swifties.
In an adorable photo montage post on Instagram, Kelce shared several never-before-seen pictures of him and Swift enjoying their offseason, from romantic dinner dates to vacations with friends.
"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji]," Kelce wrote in the caption.
Here are just a few of our faves:
Crazy to think how it all started with a dream and a friendship bracelet. The NFL season—and the royal return of Swift and Kelce—can't come soon enough.