Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift-Inspired Pregame Outfit Loved By Fans
The pop star has a song about this look.
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL through nine weeks of the season as they continue to try to become the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowls.
The 8-0 Chiefs host the 5-4 Broncos on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce is coming off his best game of the season, as he had 14 catches for 100 yards in an overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday.
Kelce arrived at Sunday's game wearing a red cardigan, which had fans thinking it was a tribute to his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who has a song named "Cardigan."
Fans loved it.
