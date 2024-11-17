Travis Kelce Had Three-Word Gameday Message Before Chiefs-Bills Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs could see their perfect season come to a sad end Sunday afternoon, when they play the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on the road.
After a miraculous blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos helped Kansas City preserve its unbeaten streak last week, the Chiefs may also need a little extra luck to beat Josh Allen and the Bills.
One game-changer in the highly anticipated matchup will likely be Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce, who got the 2024-25 campaign off to a slow start, has since kicked into midseason gear, snagging 32 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games.
He’ll serve as Patrick Mahomes’s trusty target once again come kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET, and he already appears to be locked in for the game.
Kelce posted a gameday video to his TikTok account on Sunday set against the head-bopping rock tunes of AC/DC. He captioned the video, “Business in Buffalo.”
'Nuff said. Fans are going to be fired-up for this one.